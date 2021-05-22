Rapper J. Cole Scores 2 Points In Patriots BBC Loss in Basketball Africa League

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

J. Cole returned to the court Saturday for the Patriots Basketball Club in their 91-75 loss to Union Sportive Monastirienne.

The rapper scored two points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field in 12 minutes off the bench. He also grabbed one offensive rebound and dished out an assist.

This was the third game of the season for the Patriots, who were off to a 2-0 start before Saturday.

Cole scored three points in his debut for the club Sunday. He also played 15 minutes against Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club two days later but was held scoreless on two three-point attempts.

The Grammy-winning artist is getting his first exposure in professional games to the sport. He did receive a tryout offer from the Detroit Pistons in August, though it's unclear if he took them up on it.

Prior to his career as a rapper, J. Cole did receive a callback after trying out for St. John's basketball team during his sophomore year.