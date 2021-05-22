Beneil Dariush to Charles Oliveira: 'You Owe Me' a Title Fight After UFC 262 Win

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Having won seven consecutive fights, Beneil Dariush has his eye on a showdown with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Saturday, Dariush said Oliveira "owes me a fight" after "he kinda bailed on me" in September.

Coming off a first-round knockout win over Scott Holtzman in August, Dariush agreed to a quick turnaround for a shot against Oliveira on the Oct. 3 UFC on ESPN card.

On Sept. 7, Dariush announced on Instagram that he was hoping to find a new opponent after Oliveira pulled out of the fight.

Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com reported Do Bronx withdrew for personal reasons, but he was expecting to be back by November or December.

Rather than try to find a new opponent on short notice, UFC pulled Dariush from the Oct. 3 event. The 32-year-old has since fought twice this year, defeating Diego Ferreira in February and Tony Ferguson on May 15.

Dariush's winning streak dates back to November 2018.

Oliveira has won nine consecutive bouts since June 2018. He captured his first-ever UFC title with a second-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight crown at UFC 262.