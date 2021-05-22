Stephen Curry to J. Cole After Warriors' Loss: 'I'm Officially in the Offseason'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Golden State Warriors' season came to a disappointing and abrupt end Friday, losing in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies in the postseason play-in game for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but Warriors star Stephen Curry is embracing the offseason.

Curry was joined by rapper J. Cole on Instagram Live after the game, and Curry said, "I'm officially in the offseason."

Steph isn't used to having an early start to his offseason, as the Warriors reached five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-19, winning three championships in the process.

Things fell apart for the Dubs last season, as Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, Klay Thompson missed the entire season and Curry missed all but five games because of injury.

As a result, the Warriors finished with the worst record in the NBA, and they had plenty of time to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

With Curry back in the fold, the Warriors finished with the eighth-best record in the West and would have made the playoffs in a normal year, but the institution of the play-in tournament required them to win one more game.

Golden State blew a 13-point halftime lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers for the seventh seed and then fell in OT to the Grizzlies in their battle for the eighth seed after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Curry put the Warriors on his back this season and put himself in position to potentially win his third MVP award after leading the league in scoring with 32.0 points per game.

After leaving it all out on the floor, Curry is seemingly ready for some rest and relaxation, although he will have the opportunity to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer if he so chooses.