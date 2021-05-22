Logan Paul 'Absolutely' Open to MMA Fight Before He Retires from Combat Sports

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Ahead of his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Logan Paul said he is open to trying his hand at MMA.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Paul said he'd "absolutely" consider doing an MMA fight and believes he would be better in that realm than he is at boxing.

Paul also said he wants to do at least one MMA fight before he steps away from combat sports for good.

While Paul is best known for being a YouTuber, he will put his fighting skills to the test when he faces an all-time great boxer in Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6.

