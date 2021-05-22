X

    Ja Morant on Stephen Curry After Grizzlies vs. Warriors: 'Give Him Dat MVP Award'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2021
    Alerted 9h ago in the B/R App

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant threw his support behind Golden State Warriors counterpart Stephen Curry in the NBA MVP race after their battle Friday night.

    Morant's Grizzlies scored a 117-112 overtime win over the Warriors to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year took time afterward to praise Curry on social media:

    Both players put on a show in Friday's fight for the final playoff spot in the West.

    Morant posted 35 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 46 minutes. Curry compiled 39 points, five dimes, four boards and three swipes in 47 minutes.

    "I love pressure, honestly," Morant told reporters. "I feel like my game rises to another level."

    Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was impressed with how Memphis' budding superstar went shot for shot with the two-time MVP.

    "He had a huge night," Kerr said.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, Curry was named a finalist for the 2020-21 MVP Award on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid are the other candidates.

    The 33-year-old Davidson product already captured his second scoring title after averaging 32 points to narrowly edge the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (31.3). He also averaged 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 threes and 1.2 steals across 63 appearances.

    While Jokic is the presumptive winner of the MVP award, it was Curry who led all qualified NBA players in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

    Curry discussed his individual success after Friday's loss.

    "I don't think I've put together a run like that, with that much [defensive] attention in my career, so it was a really rewarding experience. The great ones figure out a way to adapt, and understand what the challenge is and not complain about it, not make excuses, but just go out and hoop. ... There's some joy and fun in that, because you know the conversation is how they're gonna stop you, and you've found ways to keep that question unanswered."

    Few players in NBA history can match Curry in terms of being a matchup nightmare, and he's showing no signs of slowing down heading into his mid-30s.

    Related

      Draymond Confident in Future 😤

      Warriors forward foresees teaming up with Steph for a long time to come: ‘We got a lot more hell to cause’

      Draymond Confident in Future 😤
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond Confident in Future 😤

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors Still Have Championship DNA

      Warriors Still Have Championship DNA
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors Still Have Championship DNA

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Ja Flashes His Superstar Potential

      The 2019-20 ROY showed out vs. the Warriors. Why a surging Morant could give 1-seed Jazz problems 📲

      Ja Flashes His Superstar Potential
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ja Flashes His Superstar Potential

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Steph Says Warriors Will Be Team 'You Don't Want to See'

      Steph Says Warriors Will Be Team 'You Don't Want to See'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Says Warriors Will Be Team 'You Don't Want to See'

      RSN
      via RSN