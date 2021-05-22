X

    Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor: 'He's Not the Champion...He's Just a Regular Fighter'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 22, 2021

    Alex Menendez/Getty Images

    Few insults hurt as much as the stone cold truth, which appears to be the track Kamaru Usman is using when it comes to Conor McGregor. 

    The Nigerian Nightmare hit McGregor with a strong dose of reality, telling ESPN the former lightweight and featherweight champion is "not that guy anymore."

    McGregor is 3-3 in his last six bouts with his most recent fight ending via technical knockout in the second round at the hands of Dustin Poirier. As McGregor's clout in UFC continues to dwindle, a new class of elite fighters will have no problem pointing out to the Irishman that his time has passed. 

    Now 32 years old, McGregor hasn't owned possession of a UFC title since 2018.

    Or, as Usman put it so elegantly, McGregor is just a regular fighter now. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New TGIFighting 🥊

      🤔GSP vs. Oscar: What could have been 👀New destroyer in women's flyweight 📲More stories from the MMA universe

      New TGIFighting 🥊
      MMA logo
      MMA

      New TGIFighting 🥊

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockhold Frustrated with Return Plans

      Rockhold Frustrated with Return Plans
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Rockhold Frustrated with Return Plans

      Jed Meshew
      via MMA Fighting

      Jacare No Longer on UFC Roster

      Jacare No Longer on UFC Roster
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jacare No Longer on UFC Roster

      Guilherme Cruz
      via MMA Fighting

      Ray Borg Set to Fight for UAE Warriors on June 19

      Ray Borg Set to Fight for UAE Warriors on June 19
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ray Borg Set to Fight for UAE Warriors on June 19

      Mike Bohn
      via MMA Junkie