Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor: 'He's Not the Champion...He's Just a Regular Fighter'

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Few insults hurt as much as the stone cold truth, which appears to be the track Kamaru Usman is using when it comes to Conor McGregor.

The Nigerian Nightmare hit McGregor with a strong dose of reality, telling ESPN the former lightweight and featherweight champion is "not that guy anymore."

McGregor is 3-3 in his last six bouts with his most recent fight ending via technical knockout in the second round at the hands of Dustin Poirier. As McGregor's clout in UFC continues to dwindle, a new class of elite fighters will have no problem pointing out to the Irishman that his time has passed.

Now 32 years old, McGregor hasn't owned possession of a UFC title since 2018.

Or, as Usman put it so elegantly, McGregor is just a regular fighter now.