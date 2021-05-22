Celtics Announce 'Near Full Capacity' Crowd Expected for Game 4 vs. Nets

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Boston Celtics are going to have their largest crowd of the season for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

The team announced Friday it will host a "near full capacity" crowd at TD Garden on May 30.

In addition to the near-max capacity for Game 4, the Celtics will have a large number of fans in their arena for Game 3 against the Nets.

Boston's acting mayor, Kim Janey, announced through a spokesperson this month that Fenway Park and TD Garden would reopen with no capacity restrictions starting May 29.

The announcement came after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared that the Bay State was on track to hit its goal of having 4.1 million people being fully vaccinated by June 1.

The Celtics averaged 1,723 fans at home games since crowds were allowed back into their arena on March 22.

TD Garden's maximum capacity for NBA games is approximately 19,600.

Boston earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after beating the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Celtics and Nets will begin their series at Barclays Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.