Knicks' Derrick Rose Details His Evolution as a Player on IG After 6MOY Nomination

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Fresh off being nominated for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, Derrick Rose opened up about his evolution as a basketball player.

The New York Knicks guard took to Instagram to describe the "very hard process" he's gone through to return to prominence for one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season:

On Thursday, the NBA announced finalists for each of its six major awards. Rose and Utah Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are vying for Sixth Man of the Year.

Rose has been one of the more valuable scorers off the bench for the past three seasons, but it was his midseason trade from the Detroit Pistons to the Knicks that unlocked his skill set.

The three-time All-Star ranked second on the Knicks with 4.2 assists and third with 14.9 points in 35 games. He shot 48.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from behind the arc.

New York went 25-10 in games Rose played after adding him to the roster. The team made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 and will host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.