Oscar De La Hoya Wants to Fight UFC's Dana White: I'll 'Kick Your Ass'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Amid his recent beef with Jake Paul, UFC President Dana White also appears to have run afoul of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya tweeted "[I'll] kick your ass" to White in reference to the UFC boss blocking Georges St-Pierre from competing in a boxing match against the Golden Boy.

St-Pierre, who retired from mixed martial arts competition in Feb. 2019, told Mick Joest of Cinema Blend that White was preventing him from fighting on a Triller event:

“I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard."

Even though GSP hasn't fought for UFC since 2017, Ben Fowlkes of The Athletic noted the way UFC structures contracts can give them exclusive rights to a fighter for any unfulfilled bouts long after they have finished competing.