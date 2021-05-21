Manny Pacquiao Announces Errol Spence Jr. Fight on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

AP Photo/John Locher

After a two-year absence, Manny Pacquiao will return to the boxing ring on Aug. 21.

Pacquiao announced on Twitter he will square off with Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas:

Per Boxing Insider's Mike Coppinger, Pacquiao has officially signed the contract to face off against Spence, one of the top-ranked welterweights.

There have been rumblings in recent weeks that Pacquiao was looking to fight again.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told Dan Rafael of BoxingScene.com last month that Pacquiao and Terence Crawford had an agreement in place for a June 5 bout in Abu Dhabi, but it fell apart because the people putting up the money missed the deadline.

“Look, what happened to us in Abu Dhabi was we had signed contracts and everything and they were supposed to put up the money,” Arum said. “Well, I’ve been waiting two weeks for the money. Nobody put up the money after promising they would."

Aug. 21 will mark Pacquiao's first fight since he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision in July 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title. The 42-year-old has won three straight bouts since a controversial loss to Jeff Horn.

Spence (27-0) most recently beat Danny Garcia by unanimous decision to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on Dec. 5. The Truth is regarded as the best 147-pound fighter in the sport and arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.