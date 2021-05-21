Video: Simone Biles Nails Yurchenko Double Pike at U.S. Classic Practice Session

Video: Simone Biles Nails Yurchenko Double Pike at U.S. Classic Practice SessionMay 22, 2021
Simone Biles has continuously amazed millions of onlookers as she defies logic en route to delivering dazzling performances, and she did so again Friday after landing a Yurchenko double pike while practicing for the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis.
Naturally, a lot of people were stunned after watching.
The Gymternet @thegymterdotnet
Simone Biles basically just stuck the Yurchenko double pike. The height she gets on that is literally impossible. I thought it was a piked timer at first and then was like wait, no, that was a legit double back. I'm normally like "I'M SCREAMING" but with that, I'm SPEECHLESS.
Biles has won 25 gold medals at international championship competitions, including 19 at the World Championships, four at the Summer Olympics and two at the FIG World Cup. That's in addition to four silver medals and four bronze medals at world competitions.
She could be in position to make more history at the upcoming Summer Olympics as well:
#TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics
No American woman in any sport has won 5 gold medals at a single Games but Simone Biles could be the one to change that at the #TokyoOlympics.<br><br>She could also become the first to repeat as the women’s all-around Olympic champion since in 1968.@Simone_Biles @TeamUSA @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/Rr3T4HOn1v
The U.S. Classic, which serves as a warm-up to the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials, will begin on Saturday. NBCSN will televise the event starting at 7 p.m. ET.
