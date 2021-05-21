Video: Simone Biles Nails Yurchenko Double Pike at U.S. Classic Practice Session

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Simone Biles has continuously amazed millions of onlookers as she defies logic en route to delivering dazzling performances, and she did so again Friday after landing a Yurchenko double pike while practicing for the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis.

Naturally, a lot of people were stunned after watching.

Biles has won 25 gold medals at international championship competitions, including 19 at the World Championships, four at the Summer Olympics and two at the FIG World Cup. That's in addition to four silver medals and four bronze medals at world competitions.

She could be in position to make more history at the upcoming Summer Olympics as well:

The U.S. Classic, which serves as a warm-up to the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials, will begin on Saturday. NBCSN will televise the event starting at 7 p.m. ET.