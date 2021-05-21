Dustin Johnson Continues to Struggle at 2021 PGA Championship with 2-over Round 2

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson finished his second round three shots below the projected three-over cut line in the 2021 PGA Championship after shooting a two-over 74 on Friday at the Kiawah Island Ocean Course in South Carolina.

Johnson, who carded a four-over 76 in Thursday's opening round, tallied an eagle, two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey during Round 2. He'll need scoring to increase dramatically during the afternoon wave of play to have any chance of surviving the cut.

The two-time major champion had finished second in PGA Championship each of the past two years, but once again couldn't tame the Ocean Course. He finished tied for 48th the last time his home-state venue hosted the tournament in 2012.

Johnson, who started Friday's round on the back nine, got off to a promising start with a birdie on the par-four 10th. He posted a five on the par-three 14th and a bogey on the 15th to halt his modest move up the leaderboard, and he couldn't recover on the front nine.

The 36-year-old reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year delivered one final highlight on the seventh, hitting his second shot on the par five from the sand to the green and then rolling in a 54-foot eagle putt.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It was otherwise a second straight forgettable major for DJ, who also missed the cut in the Masters in April. He was the defending Masters champion.

If Friday's scores hold, it'll mark Johnson's ninth missed cut in a major across 47 career starts.

His overall form has also dropped in other events with just one top-10 finish in 2021 and five results of 48th or worse in his last six tournaments dating back to late February.

Johnson will look to get back on track over the next month before the U.S. Open tees off June 17th at Torrey Pines in San Diego.