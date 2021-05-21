X

    Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected to Be Ready for OTAs After Toe Surgery

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 21, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be good to go for the team's offseason team activities despite undergoing surgery for a torn plantar plate in his toe (turf toe) in February, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

    Mahomes dealt with the turf toe for most of Kansas City's playoff run to the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Per Palmer, the 2018 NFL MVP is "ahead of schedule" and will "do some stuff" when the Chiefs' offseason team activities begin Tuesday. He should be ready to participate fully in Kansas City's training camp.

    Per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, the first session of organized team activities will run from Tuesday through Thursday, with the second session occurring from Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3. The final session is slated for Tuesday, June 8 through Friday, June 11. Mandatory minicamp is one week later, and training camp will be in July and August.

    Mahomes has dominated the NFL in his three seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback, throwing 114 touchdown passes and completing 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Kansas City has gone 38-10 over the last three years, winning the AFC twice and the Super Bowl once.

    Last July, Mahomes inked a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs. The 25-year-old proceeded to throw for an NFL-high 316.0 passing yards last year en route to tossing 38 touchdown passes for the season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chiefs offense will face the league’s best defenses in 2021

      Chiefs offense will face the league’s best defenses in 2021
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs offense will face the league’s best defenses in 2021

      John Dixon
      via Arrowhead Pride

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Next for Russ in Seattle?

      Is it a lock this is Russ' last year with the Seahawks? Why @Gagnon says 2021 is a make-or-break year ➡️

      What's Next for Russ in Seattle?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What's Next for Russ in Seattle?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Bashaud Breeland visited Vikings on Thursday, per report

      Bashaud Breeland visited Vikings on Thursday, per report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Bashaud Breeland visited Vikings on Thursday, per report

      John Dixon
      via Arrowhead Pride