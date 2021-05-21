Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected to Be Ready for OTAs After Toe Surgery

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be good to go for the team's offseason team activities despite undergoing surgery for a torn plantar plate in his toe (turf toe) in February, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Mahomes dealt with the turf toe for most of Kansas City's playoff run to the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Palmer, the 2018 NFL MVP is "ahead of schedule" and will "do some stuff" when the Chiefs' offseason team activities begin Tuesday. He should be ready to participate fully in Kansas City's training camp.

Per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, the first session of organized team activities will run from Tuesday through Thursday, with the second session occurring from Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3. The final session is slated for Tuesday, June 8 through Friday, June 11. Mandatory minicamp is one week later, and training camp will be in July and August.

Mahomes has dominated the NFL in his three seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback, throwing 114 touchdown passes and completing 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Kansas City has gone 38-10 over the last three years, winning the AFC twice and the Super Bowl once.

Last July, Mahomes inked a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs. The 25-year-old proceeded to throw for an NFL-high 316.0 passing yards last year en route to tossing 38 touchdown passes for the season.