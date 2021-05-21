4-Star RB Recruit Jaydon Blue to Skip HS Senior Season to Prepare for Texas

Photo credit: 247Sports

Highly touted 2022 running back recruit Jaydon Blue announced Friday that he will sit out his senior season of high school football.

Blue made the announcement on Twitter:

The talented running back committed to play his college football at Texas in February, and he will not play at Klein Cain High School in Houston during the 2021 season in order to prepare for his freshman campaign with the Longhorns.

According to 247Sports' composite ratings, Blue is a 4-star prospect and the No. 48 overall player and No. 3 running back in the recruiting class of 2022.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Blue put up monster numbers last season at Klein Cain, rushing for 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns, and averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

VanHaaren noted that the Texas coaching staff was aware of Blue's decision ahead of time and said that it has no impact on his commitment to the Longhorns.

Blue was among the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2022 class, and he chose Texas over offers from other high-profile schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State, among others.

Gabe Brooks, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, views Blue as a potential future second- or third-round pick in the NFL draft and compared him to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

As a rookie in 2020, Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Colts.

Blue is preparing to join a Texas program that is trying everything it can to return to the ranks of the elite teams in college football.

The Longhorns have won 10 or more games in a season only once since going 13-1 and losing in the BCS National Championship Game in 2009.

Texas fired head coach Tom Herman after four seasons and a 7-3 record in 2020, and replaced him with former Washington and USC head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian is a respected offensive mind, and if Blue is as good as advertised, Sark could potentially get the most out of his dynamic running back starting in 2022.