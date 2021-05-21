DeMarcus Cousins Jokingly Tried to Remove Lakers' Anthony Davis' Unibrow at Kentucky

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis authored many memorable moments during his single season at Kentucky, one of which included a game-winning block to seal a 73-72 win over North Carolina on Dec. 3, 2011.

Davis' reward for his efforts was a brief scare from ex-UK center and current Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins, who attended the matchup during the NBA lockout and jokingly threatened to split AD's legendary unibrow in two in the postgame locker room.

Former Wildcats guard Jon Hood recalled the story to The Athletic's Kyle Tucker, who wrote an oral history of Davis' one year at Kentucky on Friday:

"We win the game and everybody goes crazy and we’re celebrating in our locker room when DeMarcus comes in and looks at AD and just starts giggling. Then he takes off running to the training room.

"He comes back with athletic tape wrapped around two fingers, sticky side out, and comes right at Anthony. He says, 'Hold still a minute,' and grabs him by the head and tries to wax the unibrow. AD is shielding his face and screaming, ‘No, no, no, no!’ I don’t think he was ever really going to take the brow, but he was just letting Anthony know he was in the club, he was one of those guys at Kentucky. He had Boogie’s respect, which not a lot of people have. It was kind of a coronation."

Davis' unibrow stayed intact as the Wildcats rolled off 38 wins in 40 games en route to a national championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

AD averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game and won the Naismith College Player of the Year and John R. Wooden Award among other accolades.