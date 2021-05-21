Tim Tebow's Jaguars Merchandise Holds Top 5 Spots on NFL Shop Bestseller List

AP Foto/Michael Pérez, archivo

Tim Tebow has dominated NFL Shop sales after he returned to the NFL by signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars to compete for a roster spot as a tight end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback owned the top five spots on the NFL Shpp website as of Friday morning:

Tebow last played in an NFL regular-season in 2012 with the Jets. He had short stints with the New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015) during their respective training camps, but he didn't make the final roster on either occasion.

The 2010 first-round draft pick didn't have the accuracy necessary to become a franchise quarterback, completing just 47.9 percent of his throws in 35 games, but his prior relationship with new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, his coach at the University of Florida, has landed him another chance.

The 33-year-old's return to the NFL comes after he spent the past five years in the New York Mets minor league system trying to pursue an MLB career. He's also worked as a college football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

Jacksonville provided a statement from Tebow while announcing his addition to the roster:

It's tough to make any definitive judgments about the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner's outlook with the Jags.

On one hand, his age and lack of experience at the position makes it a long shot that the 6'3", 236-pounder will develop into a major impact player, especially in his first year of the transition.

On the other, the Jaguars don't have a proven tight end on the roster, with Chris Manhertz and James O'Shaughnessy as the top in-house options. So it's possible Tebow could force the coaching staff into a tough decision if he makes substantial progress between now and start of the season in September.

Although his NFL future is a bit murky, his popularity is clearly as strong as ever.