5-Star Prospects Matt, Ryan Bewley Agree to Contracts with Overtime Elite Pro League

Twin brothers Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, both 5-star prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, have reportedly signed two-year, seven-figure contracts with the new Overtime Elite professional league.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the first-of-their-kind deals:

