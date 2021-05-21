5-Star Prospects Matt, Ryan Bewley Agree to Contracts with Overtime Elite Pro League

5-Star Prospects Matt, Ryan Bewley Agree to Contracts with Overtime Elite Pro LeagueMay 21, 2021
Twin brothers Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, both 5-star prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, have reportedly signed two-year, seven-figure contracts with the new Overtime Elite professional league.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the first-of-their-kind deals:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The deals for Matt and Ryan Bewley are expected to top seven-figures over the two years, sources tell ESPN. The OTE is planning a September 2021 start-up with Kevin Ollie as the head coach. Matt Bewley is the No. 3-rated prospect in ESPN's Class of 2023; Ryan is ranked 12th. https://t.co/LapOobF6uW
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Jeremy Lin Discusses Racism, Being 1st Asian American Player to Win NBA Championship