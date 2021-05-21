Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Cited After His Dog Hospitalized 2 People with Injuries

Elsa/Getty Images

A rottweiler owned by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott got loose in his Frisco neighborhood and bit two people, according to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News.

Per that report, "Police said that Frisco Animal Services, which is a division of the police department, was called about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the Starwood neighborhood, where Elliott lives, about three loose dogs."

While the dogs were eventually caught, one of them bit two people, who were each hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Elliott has not been charged with a crime at this time but was given three animal-at-large citations, with the rottweiler being kept in a required 10-day quarantine.

Elliott was sued last summer by a woman who claimed that three of his dogs attacked her. She sought damages between $200,000 and $1 million after having surgery on her injuries, with that litigation still ongoing.

Police did not press charges in that incident.

The 25-year-old running back has spent his entire professional career with the Cowboys, rushing for 979 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.