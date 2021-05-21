Heat's Bam Adebayo Tweets 'Haha' After Defensive Player of the Year Finalist Snub

Eric Espada/Getty Images

It would appear Bam Adebayo isn't thrilled he wasn't a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Miami Heat center fired off the following tweet shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were named as the DPOY finalists:

In defense of the award voters, Gobert, Simmons and Green all make excellent cases. Gobert remains arguably the league's most impactful defensive center. Simmons is Philly's go-to stopper, the extraordinarily rare player capable of locking down any position, 1-5. And Green is the fulcrum of Golden State's defense and one of the league's smartest players on that end of the court.

Adebayo remains an excellent defensive player, but given the finalists chosen, it's hard to label his exclusion a snub.