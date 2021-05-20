Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Finalists for 2021 NBA MVP Award

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced its three MVP finalists for the 2020-21 season on Thursday evening: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Curry is the only one of the three to have won the MVP award in the past, claiming the honor in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The 33-year-old finished the 2020-21 season as the NBA's scoring leader (32 PPG), adding 5.8 assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three. He also led the NBA in made threes (337).

Embiid, 27, has made a strong argument to be considered the best two-way player in the NBA. He was dominant in the 2020-21 season, averaging 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and a steal per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

He led the Sixers to the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But the question surrounding his MVP candidacy is whether voters would dock him for missing 21 games this season.

The 26-year-old Jokic, on the other hand, played in every single game this year, averaging an impressive 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field 38.8 percent from three.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jokic is a singular offensive force at the center position, with his unique passing and impressive perimeter shooting making him the perfect weapon as a big man in the modern, floor-spacing NBA.

The other award finalists were named as well on Thursday:

Rookie of the Year Finalists

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edward



Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton

Sixth Man of the Year

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose

Defensive Player of the Year

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Most Improved Player