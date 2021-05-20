Tyson Fury Betting Favorite to Beat Deontay Wilder for Trilogy Fight in July

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will conclude their trilogy July 24th in Las Vegas.

Fury (-360) will open as the favorite over Wilder (+250), per the DraftKings Sportsbook, after winning the last fight between the men in Feb. 2020. The first matchup in Dec. 2018 was a draw.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.