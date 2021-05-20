X

    Tyson Fury Betting Favorite to Beat Deontay Wilder for Trilogy Fight in July

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

    Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will conclude their trilogy July 24th in Las Vegas.

    Fury (-360) will open as the favorite over Wilder (+250), per the DraftKings Sportsbook, after winning the last fight between the men in Feb. 2020. The first matchup in Dec. 2018 was a draw. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

