Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight to Be on July 24 in Las Vegas, Arum Says

Set Number: X163192 TK1

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will square off for the third time on July 24 in Las Vegas, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The trilogy fight was expected to be put on hold in 2021 as Fury—who won Fury-Wilder II via technical knockout—sought a bout with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight title. However, an arbitrator ruled Monday that Fury and Wilder's third matchup must take place by September 15.

After an unsatisfactory draw in their first matchup back in 2018 at Staples Center, Fury easily captured the rematch with officials stopping the bout in the seventh round. Wilder claimed the costume he wore during his walk to ring was to blame for his performance, noting the nearly 40-pound outfit wore down his legs before the fight even began.

"I paid a severe price because my legs were how they were because of my uniform," Wilder told ESPN's Dan Rafael after the loss. "My uniform was way too heavy. It was 40-plus pounds. We had it on 10 or 15 minutes before we even walked out and then put the helmet on. That was extra weight, then the ring walk, then going up the stairs. It was like a real workout for my legs. When I took it off, I knew immediately that game has changed."

After the February 24 loss, Wilder wanted to get back in the ring with Fury as soon as possible and had no doubts about triggering a third fight.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We're definitely going to exercise it," Wilder said. "We're looking forward to it. I'm a warrior and a true champion, and I fight like that every bit of the way. We're definitely going on with it. That's for sure. By the summertime."

The 35-year-old from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is 42-1-1 for his career with 41 knockouts. His lone loss came via Fury, who at 30-0-1 (21 KOs) has yet to be defeated in the ring.

The first matchup between Fury and Wilder had the WBC title on the line. That remained the case for the rematch along with The Ring title. Fury will be putting both up for grabs in July as Wilder gets a third crack at taking down The Gypsy King.

Fury announced Sunday he and Joshua would meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 14 before the arbiter's decision blew apart that plan. As Fury gets ready for his trilogy fight, he'll have to deal with the fallout and angst over the inability to complete a deal with Joshua.

"Tyson Fury, the world now sees you for the fraud you are," Joshua tweeted. "You've let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me a championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."