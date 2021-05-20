Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin Avoid Crash at Indy 500 Track amid Attempted Photo Op

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin almost didn't make it to the start of the Indy 500, nearly colliding in practice as defending champion Takuma Sato posed with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates for a photo opportunity.

Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci were moving slower in a line. McLaughlin slowed, but Herta had to check up hard to avoid making contact with the IndyCar rookie.

"I'm doing 220 [mph] and coming through the corner, and these idiots are doing 170; it's just ridiculous," Herta told reporters.

IndyCar announced said that the three cars would have to miss the first 30 minutes of tomorrow's practice as a penalty for "improper conduct," according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press.