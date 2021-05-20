Triller Pledges $1M to Charity If UFC Clears St-Pierre vs. De La Hoya Fight

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Triller Fight Club has pledged $1 million to charity if UFC President Dana White gives the green light for ex-UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to fight ex-boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya in the boxing ring.

Ryan Kavanaugh, who is the CEO of Triller's parent company Proxima Media, spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi about the offer, which is contingent on the fight occurring through Triller's promotion:

"We're trying to hope we can appeal to Dana's charitable side. I've offered $250,000 and I've asked others to join in. So, it's now up to a million dollars to a charity of Dana's choice—to allow GSP to go fight for money in boxing, not UFC. When [White] knows [St-Pierre] will never fight again for the UFC."

The retired St-Pierre has not fought in four years but remains under contract with UFC.

De La Hoya is looking for a comeback in the ring, making an announcement in March:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

St-Pierre appears up for a fight, too, telling Mick Joest of Cinema Blend as much. However, it appears White is not on board.

"I understand that Dana didn't want me to fight," St-Pierre told Joest.

"However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man's game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya?

"For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don't take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t 'play' fighting. It would have been fun."

Raimondi gave an update from White's perspective.

"The UFC did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. But White did address the situation last Saturday night at the UFC 262 postfight news conference in Houston. White said Kavanaugh has repeatedly tried to get in touch with him, but that he is ignoring his calls and texts because 'they're all full of s--t.' White has also publicly feuded with De La Hoya, a former friend of his."

St-Pierre, who turned 40 years old Wednesday, was a two-division UFC champion who went 26-2 as a professional. He ended his career with 13 straight victories.

De La Hoya won his first 31 professional boxing matches before finishing 39-6 lifetime, winning 11 world titles in six weight classes. He hasn't fought since 2008.