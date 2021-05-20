Video: Sebastian Munoz Hits Tee Shot into Trash Can at 2021 PGA Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If golf involved a game of H-O-R-S-E, Sebastian Munoz might be leading the PGA Championship right now.

Munoz hooked his drive on 18 to the left toward the grandstands, and the ball wound up in a trash can alongside the fairway.

The 28-year-old should've at least gotten some bonus points for difficulty. He rebounded nicely from the setback and got onto the green with his second shot before earning a par on the hole.

In terms of omens, having a drive wind up in the actual trash isn't ideal, though.