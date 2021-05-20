X

    Rickie Fowler Says Playing Golf vs. Michael Jordan 'Is as Good as It Gets for Prep'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    When you're preparing for a major tournament, golfing against perhaps the most competitive person alive can be a smart approach.

    Following his opening round of the PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler told reporters he had practiced against Michael Jordan. Because Jordan gets a 10-shot advantage to start their rounds together, their head-to-head battles can be pretty tight.

    "I was seven under par through 17 holes [recently] and lost," Fowler said of one encounter. "And he's not quiet about it. [But] playing against MJ is as good as it gets for prep."

    He carded a one-under 71 in the opening round at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which has him tied for 12th and only two shots behind the leaders, so the preparation might be paying off. It was a solid start for the 32-year-old, who missed the cut for the Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson earlier this month.

    Depending on where he finishes the tournament, some of Fowler's PGA Tour colleagues might start requesting Jordan's services, too.

