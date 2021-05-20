X

    Julian Edelman Says He's a '1-Team Guy' After Tom Brady, Gronkowski Joked About Bucs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    A year ago, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa.

     Julian Edelman will not be following suit.

    The recently retired wideout appeared on the Michael Irvin Podcast and said he is a "one-team guy" who has no desire to continue playing football, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe:

    "My knee's breaking down, I'm not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted. I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all times, like, yo, I'm not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don't need anything else to prove. I'm good with what I did, I left it all out on the field."

    Edelman announced his retirement in April after spending 12 seasons with the Patriots.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

