Nets' James Harden to Cover Half of Fans' Ticket Costs for Games 1 and 2 vs. Celtics

With the Brooklyn Nets now eligible for increased fan capacity for their first-round playoff series, James Harden is offering to help cover costs for tickets.

In a video posted by the Nets, Harden said he will cover half the cost of a playoff ticket for Games 1 and 2 against the Boston Celtics for fans in the vaccinated sections at Barclays Center:

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that as of May 22 the Nets and New York Knicks will have fully vaccinated fan sections at their arenas for the postseason.

The statement notes that "over 50 percent" of Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will be designated for fans who are fully vaccinated.

The Nets received permission to host 10 percent capacity during the regular season starting with their Feb. 23 game against the Sacramento Kings.

A 10 percent capacity at Barclays Center meant roughly 1,800 fans were allowed to attend games.

Saturday will mark the Nets' first home playoff game since April 20, 2019. They earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 48-24 record.

Brooklyn will host the Celtics in Game 1 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be played on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.