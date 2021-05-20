Derrick Henry Tweets 'TITAN TF UP' in Response to Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It would appear Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry wouldn't mind sharing an offense with seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.

Henry reacted on social media to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Schultz detailing how the Atlanta Falcons "would like to" move their star wide receiver:

Schultz wrote the Titans might be interested in a swap but that their salary-cap situation ($3.6 million available) makes a move difficult to piece together.

The Titans don't exactly need a ton of help on offense. Their 396.4 yards per game in 2020 tied for second-highest in the league. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill showed his 2019 renaissance wasn't a fluke, while Henry became the eighth running back to cross the 2,000-yard threshold.

But Tennessee did lose its No. 2 (Corey Davis) and 3 (Jonnu Smith) receivers in free agency. Free agent Josh Reynolds, fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick and sixth-rounder Racey McMath were the biggest additions to the receiving corps.

The Titans might also like to ease Henry's workload a bit as well after he combined to carry the ball 681 times between 2019 and 2020, leading the NFL in attempts in each season.

Acquiring Jones would require the franchise to clear a lot of cap space, though, since he has a $15.3 million base salary. According to Schultz, trade suitors might ask Atlanta to pick up some of the money he's owed, but it would nonetheless be a costly pursuit.

Maybe Titans general manager Jon Robinson can get creative and make the money work. If Henry is really getting his hopes up about teaming with Jones, he's still more likely to be disappointed in the end.