X

    Derrick Henry Tweets 'TITAN TF UP' in Response to Julio Jones Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    It would appear Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry wouldn't mind sharing an offense with seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.

    Henry reacted on social media to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Schultz detailing how the Atlanta Falcons "would like to" move their star wide receiver:

    Schultz wrote the Titans might be interested in a swap but that their salary-cap situation ($3.6 million available) makes a move difficult to piece together.

    The Titans don't exactly need a ton of help on offense. Their 396.4 yards per game in 2020 tied for second-highest in the league. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill showed his 2019 renaissance wasn't a fluke, while Henry became the eighth running back to cross the 2,000-yard threshold. 

    But Tennessee did lose its No. 2 (Corey Davis) and 3 (Jonnu Smith) receivers in free agency. Free agent Josh Reynolds, fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick and sixth-rounder Racey McMath were the biggest additions to the receiving corps.

    The Titans might also like to ease Henry's workload a bit as well after he combined to carry the ball 681 times between 2019 and 2020, leading the NFL in attempts in each season.

    Acquiring Jones would require the franchise to clear a lot of cap space, though, since he has a $15.3 million base salary. According to Schultz, trade suitors might ask Atlanta to pick up some of the money he's owed, but it would nonetheless be a costly pursuit.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Maybe Titans general manager Jon Robinson can get creative and make the money work. If Henry is really getting his hopes up about teaming with Jones, he's still more likely to be disappointed in the end.

    Related

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Sophia Lewin hired as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper hired as player personnel coordinator

      Bills Add to Their Staff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio

      Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts, Chargers and Titans could be in the market for the All-Pro WR (The Athletic)

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Want to Trade Julio

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      One Thing to Look Forward to for Every Team 👀

      Every organization's biggest reason to be optimistic for the 2021 season 📲

      One Thing to Look Forward to for Every Team 👀
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      One Thing to Look Forward to for Every Team 👀

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report