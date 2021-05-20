Anthony Davis Posts Laughing Emojis on IG About Steve Kerr Saying Lakers Have Doubt

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's comments during Wednesday's play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers came back to bite him.

Lakers star Anthony Davis posted a series of laughing emojis on Instagram in response to a quote Kerr told his team at the end of the first quarter in which he said Los Angeles had "a lot of doubt" at that point in the game.

The Warriors did start well against the Lakers. They were up 28-22 at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 13 points going into halftime.

Unfortunately for Kerr and the Warriors, the reigning NBA champions woke up in the second half. The Lakers outscored Golden State 61-45 over the final two quarters.

Davis was instrumental in the Lakers' comeback. He played all 24 minutes in the second half and scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James' three-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining turned out to be the difference in Los Angeles' 103-100 win.

The victory gave the Lakers the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They will play the Phoenix Suns starting Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golden State hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 9 p.m. ET in the final play-in game, with the winner getting the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.