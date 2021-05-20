AIBA Investigating Death of 19-Year Old Jordanian Boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat

AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File

The International Boxing Association has launched an independent investigation into the death of 19-year-old Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat at the World Youth Championships.

The AIBA said in a statement Vincent Gremeaux, head of the Centre for Sport Medicine of the Lausanne University Hospital and Associate Professor at the University of Lausanne’s Faculty of Biology, will lead the investigation into the injuries suffered by Al-Swaisat.

The AIBA announced on April 27 that Al-Swaisat died 11 days after being admitted to the hospital with a head injury when he was knocked out in a preliminary-round fight against Anton Vinogradov.

Per a report from Reuters (via ESPN.com), Al-Swaisat underwent emergency brain surgery after collapsing in the bout with Vinogradov.

Gremeaux said in the statement that his role in the investigation will be "to help clarify the exact course of events that led to the boxer's death and to review the protocols and treatments that were followed and administered on the occasion of this accident."

In a previous statement, the AIBA said internal reviews had found that its safety and treatment "protocols were properly followed."