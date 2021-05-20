Bills Name Sophia Lewin as Offensive Assistant, Hire 3 More Women to Staff

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills hired Sophia Lewin and Andrea Gosper to full-time positions on their support staff.

Lewin has been brought aboard as an offensive assistant, with Gosper will work as a player personnel coordinator. In addition to their arrivals, Mechelle Geeter and Nikki Donoff joined as interns.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques noted all four took part in the Women's Careers in Football Forum, an effort by the NFL to increase the number of women employed across the league.

