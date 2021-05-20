X

    Bills Name Sophia Lewin as Offensive Assistant, Hire 3 More Women to Staff

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills hired Sophia Lewin and Andrea Gosper to full-time positions on their support staff.

    Lewin has been brought aboard as an offensive assistant, with Gosper will work as a player personnel coordinator. In addition to their arrivals, Mechelle Geeter and Nikki Donoff joined as interns.

    ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques noted all four took part in the Women's Careers in Football Forum, an effort by the NFL to increase the number of women employed across the league.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

