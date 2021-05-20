Cris Cyborg on Leslie Smith Fight: 'Gonna Be A Lot of Violence' at Bellator 259

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg's rematch with Leslie Smith may not be for the faint of heart.

Speaking with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Cyborg said she feels like she's prepared to go the distance if necessary against Smith and that her opponent is equally equipped for a physical struggle.

"And Leslie Smith, she’s a very, very tough girl, and people who watch her know that," she said. "Everyone knows I have the heart of a warrior, too. So there’s gonna be a lot of violence, so you guys should get excited to watch this fight."

The two first crossed paths at UFC 198 in May 2016, which was Cyborg's debut for the promotion. She earned a TKO victory one minute and 21 seconds into the first round on home soil in Curitiba, Brazil.

Now, Smith has an opportunity for revenge Friday at Bellator 259, and Cyborg will be putting the women's featherweight title on the line in the main event.

Eighteen of Cyborg's 23 professional wins have come by way of knockout or TKO. It's doubtful this one goes the full five rounds, but the Brazilian's promise of "a lot of violence" will probably come to fruition.