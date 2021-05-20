Anderson Silva: It's 'Completely Terrible' UFC Blocked Georges St-Pierre from Boxing

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC legend Anderson Silva lamented the company's intervention in Georges St-Pierre's desired boxing encounter with Oscar De La Hoya.

"I think it makes no sense, especially because Georges did a lot for the sport, especially for UFC," Silva told reporters. " ... Georges is a fighter. You can’t hold a fighter. It’s the same if you take the lion in the jungle and put him inside the cage. The lion is going to die. You can’t do that. Nobody can do that. This makes no sense. This is terrible, terrible. Completely terrible."

Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh alleged on Instagram that UFC President Dana White wasn't taking his calls about a proposed St-Pierre-De La Hoya fight.

St-Pierre then said to CinemaBlend's Mick Joest his understanding was that White "didn't want me to fight." The former middleweight and welterweight champion added the matchup "would have been fun" and "a dream come true."

White's stance is somewhat surprising because St-Pierre's MMA career appears to be over. He has fought once since 2013, beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217, and at 40, he's unlikely to have a long run in the event if he did come back.

But it appears UFC will remain steadfast in holding St-Pierre to his current contract.