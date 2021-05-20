New England Patriots Jet Delivers 500K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to El Salvador

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As COVID-19 cases in El Salvador have continued to rise, the New England Patriots have delivered vaccines to the country to help control the outbreak.

Per TMZ Sports, the Patriots team plane delivered 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the Central American country on Tuesday.

El Salvador's secretary of communications tweeted a picture of the delivery:

On April 20, the Centers for Disease Control issued a Level 3 travel health warning to El Salvador "due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country."

A Level 3 warning indicates people should avoid all nonessential travel to El Salvador.

Per Worldometer, El Salvador has had a total of 71,479 cases of the coronavirus and 2,202 deaths. The progression of cases has continued to rise steadily over the past 12 months.

The Patriots have been one of the most proactive sports franchises in trying to combat COVID-19. They brought 1.2 million N95 masks back from China in April 2020 to help state and local health care workers because of a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, served as the first large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site in the northeastern part of the United States in January.

One month later, the Patriots announced that the number of people who had received a dose of the vaccine matched Gillette Stadium's maximum capacity (65,878).