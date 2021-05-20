X

    Steph Curry Says Warriors Will 'Come Out Swinging' vs. Grizzlies after Loss to Lakers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said his team will "come out swinging" in Friday's elimination game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

    Curry scored a game-high 37 points in Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which was the Dubs' first opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. They'll get one more chance when they take on the Grizz, and he's confident they're ready for the challenge.

    "We've had to do it the last 20 games, so it's no different," Curry told reporters. "It is a win-or-go-home scenario, but we've had a high confidence and put together a string of wins and had a tough loss and had to bounce back, so we've been there."

