Anthony Davis Jokes About Poking LeBron James in Eye More After Lakers Star's GW Shot

Anthony Davis cracked a joke about LeBron James getting poked in the eye by Draymond Green during the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, James was fouled by Green as he went up for a dunk. Green got his hands in LeBron's face and poked him in the eye, which impaired James' vision:

Despite that, LeBron hit a long desperation three with less than one minute remaining and the shot clock winding down to give L.A. a three-point lead. That ended up being the winning margin.

In the postgame interview with ESPN, James said his vision was so messed up at that point that he was seeing three rims and just shot the ball toward the middle one.

While addressing the media after the game, Davis joked that James might have to get poked in the eye "a lot more" if it means making the kind of shots he did Wednesday:

Although it was apparent that James was not 100 percent and was needing to squint at times to see, he never exited the contest with the game on the line.

LeBron and the Lakers struggled mightily in the first half, which left them facing a 55-42 deficit at halftime.

James, Davis and Dennis Schroder combined to go just 2-of-22 from the field in the opening half, which is a big reason why they were in such a hole.

All of them played significantly better in the second half, though, including LeBron, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a triple-double.

With the win, the Lakers locked up the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will face the second-seeded Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors will now enter a win-or-go-home situation with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.