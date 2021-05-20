X

    CJ McCollum Calls LeBron James 'Actor of the Year' After Foul by Draymond Green

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    LeBron James will undoubtedly end his NBA career one day as one of the greatest players in league history.

    But he also has something of a reputation when it comes to flopping and exaggerating contact. Just take Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum's word for it after James was fouled by Draymond Green late in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's play-in tournament game:

    The play in question happened with just more than two minutes remaining.

    Green fouled James near the head as the King attacked the basket, which prompted a review for a flagrant foul. The officials deemed it a common foul but only after James remained on the floor for some time.

    All the future Hall of Famer did from there was drill the winning three-pointer with less than a minute remaining and then tell ESPN he had to pick one of the three hoops he saw after Green poked him in the eye:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It was an incredible shot regardless of how many hoops he was actually seeing, but McCollum still had some fun with the moment as a spectator.

