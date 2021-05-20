X

    Lakers' LeBron James on GW Shot vs. Warriors: I Was Seeing 3 Rims, Shot at Middle One

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    It's a good thing for Los Angeles Lakers fans that LeBron James picked the correct rim.

    James drilled the game-winning three-pointer with less than one minute remaining in Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference play-in tournament game.

    It was an incredible three-pointer with the shot clock running down regardless of the circumstances, but the King apparently was having trouble seeing after Draymond Green accidentally poked him in the eye during a hard foul a few possessions prior.

    "After Draymond's finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there," he said during a postgame interview with ESPN. "I just shot for the middle one."

    The heroic shot capped off a game that saw James finish with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Stephen Curry counter with 37 points and seven rebounds. It was the back-and-forth showdown NBA fans were surely hoping for when the matchup was revealed, and the Lakers now have a first-round date with the Phoenix Suns as a result.

    Golden State will play the Memphis Grizzlies in a do-or-die game on Friday with the winner taking on the Utah Jazz in the first round.

