Jake Paul Teases Next Boxing Match on Twitter: 'New Fight Announcement Coming Soon'

YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul says he'll announce his next fight "soon."

While he didn't give any information out on who he plans to take on in his upcoming bout, he recently went back and forth on social media with welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman.

But based on the rest of his tweet—when he suggested that fighters should "make sure you are getting paid like a king"—it might not be Usman that Paul is suiting up against.

In an appearance on the You're Welcome podcast, Paul criticized UFC President Dana White, saying that he didn't think it was fair that fighters were "owned by Dana White and they're not getting fair pay" (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMAFighting.com).

Paul has said he's open to fights against UFC legends Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

In an Instagram story Tuesday, Paul did point out one opponent he's not trying to fight against—Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October with a 29-0 record (h/t Stephen McCaugherty of Heavy.com).

Paul is 3-0 in his fights so far, most recently defeating Ben Askren by technical knockout on April 17.