    Beneil Dariush Receives Temporary Tesla After Calling Out Elon Musk at UFC 262

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 20, 2021

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

    It appears calling out Elon Musk might just be the quickest way to get a brand new Tesla.

    At least that was the case for UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush, who ordered a Tesla in 2020 and was still waiting on its delivery as of last week. Following Dariush's victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, the 32-year-old used his post-fight comments to bypass customer service and go straight to the CEO. 

    “Elon, where’s my wife’s car, bro?" Dariush said after his win. "I’ve been waiting six months. I’m having a baby, I need a good car, I’ve got to protect my daughter. Let’s go, Elon. Get me my car!”

    On Wednesday morning, Musk had made sure Dariush wouldn't have to wait any longer, sending him a loaner Tesla until his custom order was able to be delivered. 

    Musk even responded on Twitter letting Dariush know he got the message. 

    After ordering the car in December—and being promised he'd get it by March—Dariush doesn't have his desired wheels just yet, but he did find a way to make sure his complaint got to the top. 

