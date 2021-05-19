Christian McCaffrey Teases Switch to No. 5 Panthers Jersey After NFL Rule Change

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Christian McCaffrey could be among the players taking advantage of the NFL's relaxed jersey number rules.

The running back posted a photo to Instagram Wednesday, with his No. 22 jersey edited in favor of No. 5, the number he wore at Colorado's Valor Christian High School and then collegiately at Stanford.

In April, league owners voted to roll back jersey restrictions. Single-digit numbers had previously been limited to just quarterbacks, kickers and punters, but now all positions except offensive and defensive lineman can choose those numbers.

There isn't anyone currently on the Panthers with the No. 5 jersey, and McCaffrey would be the first player on the team to swap numbers if he follows through. Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds made the swap to single-digits, going from No. 22 to No. 2.