    Former IndyCar, NASCAR Star Danica Patrick to Drive 2021 Indy 500 Pace Car

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

    Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will drive the pace car for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

    "I am very honored to drive the pace car this year at the Indy 500," Patrick said in a press release. "It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands."

    Patrick, 39, retired from auto racing after finishing 30th in the 2018 Indianapolis 500. She previously posted six top-10 finishes in open-wheel racing's biggest race, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2009.

    The 2009 season was the most successful of her career, as she finished fifth in the final IndyCar standings. Patrick left open-wheel racing after the 2011 season for stock cars.

    Since leaving full-time racing, Patrick has made several notable media appearances and will be part of NBC's broadcast team for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

