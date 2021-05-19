Jalen Hurts on Not Being Named Eagles' Starting QB Yet: 'I'm Not Above Competition'May 19, 2021
Jalen Hurts is widely expected to be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback in the 2021 season and, if all goes well, for the foreseeable future.
But Hurts told reporters on Wednesday that he isn't going into the season assuming he'll be handed the starting gig:
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Jalen Hurts on not yet being named the starting QB:<br><br>“Rent’s due every day.”<br><br>Likes Nick Sirianni’s approach to building competition. Recalls Nick Saban and how he handled Alabama. Said he’ll be ready once rent is due.<br><br>“I’m not above competition.” https://t.co/2CAmYuWf7G
