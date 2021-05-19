X

    Jalen Hurts on Not Being Named Eagles' Starting QB Yet: 'I'm Not Above Competition'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jalen Hurts is widely expected to be the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback in the 2021 season and, if all goes well, for the foreseeable future. 

    But Hurts told reporters on Wednesday that he isn't going into the season assuming he'll be handed the starting gig:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

