Georges St-Pierre: Dana White Wouldn't Allow Me to Fight Oscar De La Hoya on Triller

Don Arnold/WireImage

Former MMA star Georges St-Pierre confirmed Tuesday that UFC President Dana White would not allow him to fight Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match for Triller.

St-Pierre divulged the information in an interview with Mick Joest of Cinema Blend:

"I understand that Dana didn't want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I'm turning 40 years old tomorrow; I'm going to be 40 years old. It's a young man's game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind 'Sugar' Ray Leonard.

"Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don't take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don't 'play' fighting. It would have been fun."

While St-Pierre is retired from MMA and has not fought since UFC 217 in 2017, the 40-year-old remains under contract with UFC, which is why he needed approval from White in order to box De La Hoya.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.