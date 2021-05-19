X

    Steve Stricker Wants Tiger Woods to Serve as U.S. Vice-Captain in 2021 Ryder Cup

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Steve Stricker has reached out to Tiger Woods about serving as a vice-captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in September.

    "I've talked to him; I don't know if we are there yet to commit to him being there," Stricker told reporters Wednesday. "He's still got a lot going on and his spirits are great, though, as of late. We were on a Zoom call with him just last week and he seems like he's in a better place. He's still got some ways to go."

    The U.S. captain added that Woods is "really good at being an assistant" and that he'd "love" for the 15-time major champion to take part.

    Woods is still recovering from his single-car crash in February. The 45-year-old subsequently underwent surgery for "comminuted open fractures" to his right tibia and fibula among other injuries.

    He shared a photo on Instagram in April to provide an update on his recovery. In the picture, he was standing with the help of crutches and had a large cast on his lower right leg.

    The Ryder Cup is slated to tee off Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin. Stricker has already named Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as three of his vice-captains.

    Furyk captained the U.S. in 2018 and named five vice-captains: Love, Stricker, Johnson, David Duval and Matt Kuchar. Woods was originally named to the role but moved on to the playing squad as a captain's pick.

    Going off Furyk's strategy, Stricker might be keeping two more vice-captaincy slots open for the fall.

    Woods has competed in the Ryder Cup on eight occasions, compiling a 13-21-3 overall record. While one of the greatest in the sport's history, he has just one victory (1999) in the event.

