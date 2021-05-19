X

    Rob Gronkowski Says His, Tom Brady's Return to NE vs. Patriots Will Be 'Pretty Epic'

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to playing his first game against the New England Patriots this season. 

    Speaking to Casey Phillips of Buccaneers.com (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com), Gronkowski said his return alongside Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3 is "going to be pretty epic."

    "It's definitely going to be emotional for sure, I would say," he added. "I just had a great nine years (in New England). Probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Antonio Brown deal with Buccaneers on hold after undergoing knee procedure, must pass physical

      Antonio Brown deal with Buccaneers on hold after undergoing knee procedure, must pass physical
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Antonio Brown deal with Buccaneers on hold after undergoing knee procedure, must pass physical

      Patrik Walker
      via CBSSports.com

      Arians: Bucs’ Gabbert “Most Underrated Player In NFL”

      Arians: Bucs’ Gabbert “Most Underrated Player In NFL”
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Arians: Bucs’ Gabbert “Most Underrated Player In NFL”

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report

      Each Division's Biggest Offseason Winner 👏

      Who went above and beyond with their roster building this year? ➡️

      Each Division's Biggest Offseason Winner 👏
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Each Division's Biggest Offseason Winner 👏

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Moves Super Bowl Contenders Can Make

      What one move can each of these eight NFL teams pursue to push them over the top in 2021? 📲

      Moves Super Bowl Contenders Can Make
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Moves Super Bowl Contenders Can Make

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report