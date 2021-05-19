Rob Gronkowski Says His, Tom Brady's Return to NE vs. Patriots Will Be 'Pretty Epic'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski is looking forward to playing his first game against the New England Patriots this season.

Speaking to Casey Phillips of Buccaneers.com (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com), Gronkowski said his return alongside Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3 is "going to be pretty epic."

"It's definitely going to be emotional for sure, I would say," he added. "I just had a great nine years (in New England). Probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there."

