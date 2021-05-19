X

    UFC Star Derrick Lewis Punched Man Allegedly Attempting to Steal His SUV

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis punched a man who allegedly attempted to break into his SUV and waited at the scene until police arrived.

    According to Chris Young of Yahoo Sports, the man tried to use a screwdriver to get into the car that was parked outside of Lewis' Texas home. The fighter heard banging noises and caught the potential thief in the process.

    "Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived," Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva said, per Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting. "That's the nicest way to put it."

    Lee noted the alleged thief was hospitalized and is facing a criminal mischief charge.

    It is not a more serious charge "because our winner did not get into the vehicle," Silva said.

    As for Lewis, Lee noted he is expected to challenge heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Lewis defeated Ngannou at UFC 226 in July 2018.

