Pacers' Myles Turner Calls out 'Casuals' Who Bet Against Them in Play-in vs. Hornets

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner had some choice words for any basketball fans who counted out his team in the play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

It was actually more of a label: Casual.

The Pacers rocked the upstart Hornets 144-117 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Indiana moved one step closer to the first round of the postseason. Indiana will face the loser of Tuesday's second play-in game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics to determine who earns the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

All five Pacers starters finished with at least 12 points. Forward Oshae Brissett had a game-high 23 points while wing Doug McDermott posted 21 points with four three-pointers. Yet no player was more dominant on both ends of the floor than Domantas Sabonis, who grabbed 21 rebounds to go with 14 points and nine assists.

That was more than enough to put away the likes of LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.

The Hornets will now enter the NBA draft lottery while the Pacers season continues. Turner may not be on the floor with his teammates as he rehabs a toe injury, but the center was named the league's blocks champion on Tuesday after compiling 159 in 47 games.

On Tuesday, Turner swatted away all the haters as Indiana coasted to victory over Charlotte.