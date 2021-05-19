X

    Pacers' Myles Turner Calls out 'Casuals' Who Bet Against Them in Play-in vs. Hornets

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner had some choice words for any basketball fans who counted out his team in the play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. 

    It was actually more of a label: Casual. 

    The Pacers rocked the upstart Hornets 144-117 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Indiana moved one step closer to the first round of the postseason. Indiana will face the loser of Tuesday's second play-in game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics to determine who earns the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    All five Pacers starters finished with at least 12 points. Forward Oshae Brissett had a game-high 23 points while wing Doug McDermott posted 21 points with four three-pointers. Yet no player was more dominant on both ends of the floor than Domantas Sabonis, who grabbed 21 rebounds to go with 14 points and nine assists.

    That was more than enough to put away the likes of LaMelo Ball, Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.

    The Hornets will now enter the NBA draft lottery while the Pacers season continues. Turner may not be on the floor with his teammates as he rehabs a toe injury, but the center was named the league's blocks champion on Tuesday after compiling 159 in 47 games. 

    On Tuesday, Turner swatted away all the haters as Indiana coasted to victory over Charlotte. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bridges Says Hornets Didn't Play Like They Wanted to Be in the Playoffs

      Bridges Says Hornets Didn't Play Like They Wanted to Be in the Playoffs
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Bridges Says Hornets Didn't Play Like They Wanted to Be in the Playoffs

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍

      🤔 Schroder not satisfied with Lakers role? 🤑 Tim Hardaway Jr. could get $20M/yr 📲 @jakelfischer has the latest on under-the-radar free agents

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Insiders Look at FA Class 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-in Round

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-in Round
      Indiana Pacers logo
      Indiana Pacers

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-in Round

      WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
      via WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Sabonis Leads Pacers Past Hornets in Play-In Round

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com