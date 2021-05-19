Jeremy Lin Hints at Retirement After He Didn't Receive NBA Contract This Season

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Jeremy Lin may have hinted at retirement in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Giving a brief overview of his season, and disappointment after not being offered a deal to return to the NBA after joining the G-League, the former New York Knicks star said he has no regrets and continues to hold his head high after this season.

Lin, 32, gave up an opportunity to continue starring in the Chinese Basketball Association this year to attempt an NBA comeback. That eventually saw him land with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in nine games.

The veteran wrote May 16 was "the final deadline" in his mind to be called up to the NBA.

"For months I saw others get contracts, chances, opportunities," Lin wrote of his time in the G-League. "I told myself I just need ONE ten-day contract, one chance to get back on the floor and I would blow it out of the water. After all that's how my entire career started."

Lin explained that he's had a "an NBA career beyond my wildest dreams" while expressing regret he was unable to do more to break barriers for Asian-American basketball players.

It's unclear what opportunities may still be out there for Lin as far as basketball is concerned.

Lin last played in the NBA during a short stint with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 before moving onto the CBA the following year to join the Beijing Ducks. The deal payed him a reported $3 million per season.

He was able to come back to the United States to play ball, narrowly missing the deadline to obtain a clearance waiver that would've allowed him to join the G-League in December. The NBA then amended its rules to allow NBA teams to designate one veteran player to their G-League team, allowing the Golden State Warriors to sign Lin and assign him to Santa Cruz.

If this is the end of Lin's basketball career, he finishes as an undrafted prospect out of Harvard who spent time with the Knicks, Raptors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

In 480 career games, Lin averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists over 25.5 minutes per night.